Mumbai police have registered FIR against the unidentified miscreants who posed as cops to 'seize' Rs 12 Crore from a five-star hotel, ANI reported.

As per the update, the FIR has been registered under multiple sections of IPC against unidentified people.

The accused impersonating as Police officers had raided a five-star hotel in Vile Parle, Mumbai and seized Rs 12 Crore on February 17, the police stated.