Mumbai: Unidentified lady killed, man held

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man has been arrested for killing an unidentified woman over a small altercation on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Azgarali, a resident of Perulane in Dongri.

On Tuesday morning, JJ Marg police received a call about the body of a woman lying in a pool of blood besides BMC B ward office in Dongri area. Police sent the body for post mortem and began the investigation.

While scrutinising the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footages, police found the woman was accompanied by a limping man. Moreover, police showed his photograph to the locals, who identified him as Asgarali, a daily wage labourer. Soon after identifying, he was held from the same area.

Police probe revealed that the deceased woman and Azgatali reside in the same area and are known to each other. On Monday night both were walking together when a sudden verbal argument broke out between them, in a fit of rage Azagarali took a paver block and smashed her head.

JJ Marg police arrested the accused under the section of murder (302) on Indian Penal Code, on Wednesday he will be produced in the court.