Mumbai: Unexpected cloudy weather due to western disturbance

Mumbai’s weather on Saturday was unexpectedly cloudy and it even drizzled in few parts of the city. This weather was due to the induced impact of the western disturbance, said Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head of Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 29 degree Celsius and minimum was 21 degree Celsius with 4.0 mm of rainfall near Santacruz area.

“We had already started announcing the forecast of Tuesday’s cloudy weather from past few days and this particular climate is due to the induced impact of the western disturb,” said Dr. Sarkar.

When asked about the weather for the following day, Dr. Sarkar said, Mumbai will see clear skies.”

A western disturbance is an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden rain or cloudy climate to parts of the Indian subcontinent.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:16 PM IST