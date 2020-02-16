Mumbai: Unemployed man duped of ₹ 57,900 with promise of job in renowned telecommunication company

While unemployment continues to remain a serious cause of concern in our country, fraudsters are finding new ways to cheat job-seekers.

A 49-year-old unemployed man from Bhayandar became the latest target of fraudsters after he was cheated of Rs. 57,900, under the false promise of an SMS sending job for a renowned telecommunication company.

In the FIR registered with the Bhayandar police, the complaint stated that he came across an advertisement which appeared in popular vernacular daily purportedly in the name of a well-known telecommunication company offering jobs with attractive salary, just by posting short messaging services (SMS).

Desperately in need of a job, the complainant established contact on the mentioned number displayed in the advertisement. Initially, the complainant was asked to deposit ₹ 2,100 as application processing charges and later ₹10,500 towards insurance fees for the laptop and mobile phone to be provided by the company.