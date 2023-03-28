Mumbai: Under-treatment heart patient jumps to death from 2nd floor of Nair Hospital

Nair Hospital in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man undergoing treatment at the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital died by suicide on Tuesday morning. Avinash Sawant jumped off the second floor of the hospital. The police have registered an accidental death report and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

A resident of Panchsheel Nagar in Sindhudurg, Sawant had come to Mumbai on March 1 for treatment of heart ailments. However, when his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the cardiac department on March 8. The angiography report revealed that he had blockages.

He went to the toilet and jumped from the window: hospital staff

A hospital staffer said Sawant underwent angiography which was successful and was recovering. He was shifted to the HDU (high dependency unit) in the cardiology department at the outpatient department (OPD) building. The staffer said, “His condition had improved and the doctor had decided to discharge him on Tuesday morning. At 8.30 am, he went to the toilet and jumped from the window. He was rushed to the casualty but was pronounced dead.”

The Agripada police said no suicide note has been found and the family and doctors are shocked. “He was depressed due to personal problems and constant ailments which made him take such an extreme step. We have registered a case of accidental death. Further probe is underway,” said a senior police official.