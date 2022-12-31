Mumbai: Unattended bags cause chaos at Dadar station | Representative Image

The Government Railway Police (GRP) was on their toes on Friday evening after two suspicious bags were found unattended at the Dadar railway station.

The GRP along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) opened the bags and declared nothing suspicious found in it. The two bags were found near a ticket counter on the south-end concourse at 6:20 pm, leading to unease among people atthe bustling station. The protocols were then followed and the BDDS were called to inspect the bags.

“The bags were opened by the BDDS and nothing suspicious was found. The railway station was declared safe and the bags were handed over to its owners after tracking them,” said senior police inspector, Smita Dhake, Dadar GRP.

Delhi Paschim Vihar bomb scare

Recently, a similar incident happened in Delhi wherein the locals found a suspicous object near Raddison Blu hotel in Paschim Vihar. Police were called to inspect the object as panic gripped the area.

The locals had reportedly stopped passing by the road for little while. It was later learnt that the suspicious object was a digital lock which was misplaced.