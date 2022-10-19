Mumbai: UN Secy Gen to pay tributes to 26/11 victims at Taj Mahal Palace hotel today | PTI

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai today (Wednesday). This is Mr Guterres’s first visitto India since his second term in office commenced in January.

He had earlier visited the country in October 2018 during his first term. Mr Guterres will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event relating to the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in Gujarat’s Kevadiya on October 20.

In Mumbai, Mr Guterres will deliver a public address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – ‘India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation’.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with Guterres on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India’s engagement with the UN, including through the country’s upcoming presidency of the G20.