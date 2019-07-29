Mumbai: Ulhas has its badla

Kalyan: There was no let-up in the heavy downpour which began on Friday night and continued till the wee hours on Sunday. The worst hit were the low-lying areas which have witnessed unbridled construction activity.

In these urban pockets -- Mohan Tulsi Valley, Hendrepada, Rameshwadi, Ashtavinayak Park, Krishna Heights and Vedant Complex -- the swirling water rose to a menacing height of 10-15 feet.

The Mohan Tulsi Valley Complex itself comprises 38 buildings, located precariously on the edge of a ledge, barely 200 to 500 meters from the Ulhas River.

There was utter panic when water gushed into the cluster of 50 to 60 buildings in Hendrepada. The local authorities, the TDRF and the NDRF were conspicuous by their absence in two days of downpour, residents said. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from Ambarnath and Badlapur came forward to help, they added.

Dinesh Wankhede, the owner of a digital photo studio in Ramesh wadi, said," In the ten years my studio has been operational, I have never seen such a deluge.

On Friday night, I managed to move three of my computers and two hard disks to a protected area. On Sunday morning, when the water levels finally receded, I went to my shop.

The customised albums I had prepared -- at least half-a-dozen -- were all damaged. I have lost at least Rs 1 lakh in this disaster".

Laxman Nalavade, who runs a ration shop in Badlapur, lamented, "Forty-five jute bags of rice and wheat were gutted after water entered the shop premises.

I have lost stock worth Rs 50,000. The record registers too were damaged." Mostly, these shops are not insured. Shree Chintamani Heights, a ground plus four-storey building in Hendrepada, is a stone’s throw away from the river.

Ajit Mohite, 28, who lives with his family on the ground floor, said, "All six flats on the ground floor were completely flooded on Saturday. Initially, there was three feet of water on our premises.

Within half-an-hour, the level mounted by another two feet. We did not even have the time to remove our bank, property and other important documents. By 11am on Saturday, there was 10 to 12 feet water in our house and the entire building was submerged."

Digambar Adatrao, secretary, Shree Chintamani Heights, said, "We had no power, mobile batteries were dead and those who had functioning mobiles were unable to establish contact with the outside world. No local authority or fire brigade came to our rescue.

Locals provided us with food. We had to secure our bikes with ropes when the society passage flooded." B K Thackeray, the owner of an auto parts store in Badlapur, said, "Since Sunday morning, hundreds of vehicles have come to my garage for repair.

The recurring complaint is that water entered the engine and these cannot be restarted. I do not have enough mechanics and there is a mound of vehicles waiting for repair."

Rambali Yadav, owner of a kirana shop in Badlapur, said, "Ten to 12 feet water entered my shop. Rice, wheat and other kirana items were ruined. My family and I are now cleaning up the mess.

Every wet item has been removed from the shop and dumped outside. Let the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Corporation JCB clear the garbage and kirana waste from the roads."