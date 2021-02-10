Mumbai: UK Secretary for International Trade visits BMC, discuss trade, environment, tourism

Mumbai: UK Secretary for International Trade Elizabeth Truss on Tuesday discussed environment, tourism and cultural ties between her country and Maharashtra during a visit here.

Truss, who is also UK Minister for Women and Equalities, visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, a heritage structure, and the iconic Gateway of India during her tour of the metropolis.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who accompanied Truss during the BMC headquarters visit, said the two discussed trade, environment, tourism and cultural ties between the state and the UK during the visit.

He said Maharashtra and the UK will strive to unlock the potential between the cultural hotspots of Mumbai and London.

“Today, I hosted Secretary of State for International Trade, Honble Minister for Women & Equalities, UK @trussliz and Trade Commissioner @alangemmell at the @mybmc HQ where I took them for a heritage tour of the building,” Thackeray tweeted after the meeting.