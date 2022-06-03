Mumbai: Ugandan woman held for smuggling contraband worth Rs 3 cr

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have apprehended a Ugandan woman in an operation at CSMI Airport and allegedly seized 535 grams (49 capsules) of Heroin, 175 grams (15 capsules) of Cocaine totally valued at Rs 3 crore. The agency officials suspected that she would be carrying contraband in body concealment. The suspect woman was hospitalised and total 64 capsules were recovered from her body.

According to the NCB, on the basis of specific information, the NCB team had intercepted a Ugandan woman from the international airport on May 28. The woman was coming from Uganda to Mumbai flight. After apprehension her luggage was checked thoroughly and nothing suspicious was found. On close examination it was suspected that she would be carrying contraband in body concealment. After rigorous spot interrogation, she admitted that she is carrying around 11 capsules of contraband inside her body.

"Initially ten capsules containing 110 grams of Heroin which were concealed by the woman in her body were removed on the same day. It was still felt that she would be carrying more contraband, hence suspect was admitted in JJ hospital. She was hospitalized from May 28 till June 02 and 54 capsules more capsules were removed by the doctors from her body. While 39 capsules contained Heroin, 15 capsules contained Cocaine," said an NCB official.

He added, "The accused woman was discharged discharged from hospital and further legal action was taken against her. We are now probing who had supplied her the said consignment of contraband and who was supposed to receive the consignment in Mumbai. Also whether or not she had smuggled contraband in the past is being probed."

Recent cases of smuggling through body concealment

April 20 - Two Sudanese passengers arriving from Sharjah to Mumbai were intercepted gold worth Rs 1.20 crore concealed in capsules hidden in the rectums.

April 06 - A Kenyan national was arrested by the AIU of Customs for allegedly smuggling Heroin worth Rs 4.5 crore. The contraband was concealed in 100 capsules.

March 05 - A foreign national who had arrived from Addis Ababa via Sharjah was examined. During interrogation, the passenger confessed to having concealed narcotics in her rectum. 40 grams of Heroin concealed in the form of four capsules were recovered.

August 2021 - DRI officials had arrested a Tanzanian woman for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 8 crore. On her medical examination, the doctors had found 65 capsules concealing cocaine inside her body.