 Mumbai: Ugandan Man Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over ₹7.85 Crore
Mumbai: Ugandan Man Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over ₹7.85 Crore

The contraband was concealed in the body cavity and 65 capsules containing cocaine have been recovered.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Capsules containing cocaine | FPJ

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a Ugandan national for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at ₹7.85 crore. The contraband was concealed in the body cavity and 65 capsules containing cocaine have been recovered, agency sources said on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted a male Ugandan passenger suspected to be carrying drugs, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport on Monday. On questioning, he admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India. He was later produced before the Magistrate and as per the court order, he was admitted to the JJ Hospital. “A total of 65 capsules containing 785 gram of cocaine was recovered and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An investigation is underway to trace other members of this international syndicate involved,” said a DRI source.

The agency is now probing from whom the passenger had sourced drugs and who was supposed to receive the consignment

article-image
