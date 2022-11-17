Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to his father on his 10th death anniversary | ANI Photo

Mumbai: A day after the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, who heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena visited the Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial, the former chief minister and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray and his family members including wife Ms Rashmi Thackeray and son Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to his father and the founder of the Shiv Sena on his 10th death anniversary. Besides, Mr Thackeray, party MPs Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut and former minister Mr Subhash Desai among others were present on the occasion.

A large number of Thackeray camp Sainiks gathered at the memorial to pay tribute to their leader.

Interestingly, a face off between the members of Thackeray camp and Shinde faction was avoided as the members of the Shinde group had visited yesterday.

It was the first death anniversary after the split in the Shiv Sena in June this year.