e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to his father on his 10th death anniversary

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to his father on his 10th death anniversary

A large number of Thackeray camp Sainiks gathered at the memorial to pay tribute to their leader.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to his father on his 10th death anniversary | ANI Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: A day after the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, who heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena visited the Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial, the former chief minister and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray and his family members including wife Ms Rashmi Thackeray and son Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to his father and the founder of the Shiv Sena on his 10th death anniversary. Besides, Mr Thackeray, party MPs Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut and former minister Mr Subhash Desai among others were present on the occasion.

A large number of Thackeray camp Sainiks gathered at the memorial to pay tribute to their leader. 

Interestingly, a face off between the members of Thackeray camp and Shinde faction was avoided as the members of the Shinde group had visited yesterday. 

It was the first death anniversary after the split in the Shiv Sena in June this year. 

Read Also
'We don’t agree with Rahul Gandhi's statement on VD Savarkar': Uddhav Thackeray
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC extends relief to Anil Ambani till December 19

Bombay HC extends relief to Anil Ambani till December 19

Mumbai: Chhota Rajan, others acquitted in 14-year-old firing case which killed two

Mumbai: Chhota Rajan, others acquitted in 14-year-old firing case which killed two

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to his father on his 10th death anniversary

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to his father on his 10th death anniversary

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde asks administration to rope in religious heads to create awareness on measles...

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde asks administration to rope in religious heads to create awareness on measles...

Thane: TMC chief orders appointment of vigilance team to prevent dumping of debris on roads

Thane: TMC chief orders appointment of vigilance team to prevent dumping of debris on roads