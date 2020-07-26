Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray flags off 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena ahead of his birthday

In addition to this, aiming to treat COVID-19 positive people properly, Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan along with KDMC's Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched dedicated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan for treatment of COVID-19 patients, along with KDMC's Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada, Kalyan today," read a tweet from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

The inauguration was done via video conference on Saturday.

"Patidar Bhavan, Dombivli COVID Care centre is equipped with 210 beds, of which 200 have oxygen facilities and 10 are semi-ICU beds. Clinics, restroom and lodging facilities for the medical staff have been incorporated in the facility," read another tweet.