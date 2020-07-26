Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray flags off 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena ahead of his birthday

Ahead of his birthday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off 25 ambulances donated by his party Shiv Sena yesterday. The ambulances donated through two trusts will be used in 12 divisions of Mumbai.
Thackeray inaugurated the ambulances at Bandra-Kurla Complex in the presence of ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and MP Arvind Sawant.
In addition to this, aiming to treat COVID-19 positive people properly, Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan along with KDMC's Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada.
"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched dedicated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan for treatment of COVID-19 patients, along with KDMC's Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada, Kalyan today," read a tweet from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.
The inauguration was done via video conference on Saturday.
"Patidar Bhavan, Dombivli COVID Care centre is equipped with 210 beds, of which 200 have oxygen facilities and 10 are semi-ICU beds. Clinics, restroom and lodging facilities for the medical staff have been incorporated in the facility," read another tweet.
The CMO further informed that the COVID Care Cente in Kalyan is equipped with 100 oxygen beds, 84 normal beds and 10 semi ICU beds.
"The KDMC has also set up its own well-equipped swab testing centre on PPP basis in Kalyan, which can run an estimated 3,000 tests/per day," the CMO added.
Maharashtra has reported 357,117 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
On Thursday Thackeray said that he would not celebrate his 60th birthday.
Nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27, he said.
"Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organized," he said, adding he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)