Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray asks officials to coordinate with MEA for safe return of state residents from Ukraine

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the administration to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure safe return of students and others from Maharashtra who are stuck in Ukraine. Besides, Thackeray asked the administration to establish contact with the citizens from Maharashtra based in Ukraine especially after Russia’s invasion.

Thackeray expressed concern about the safety of people from the state visiting Ukraine for business and education, and asked the Chief Secretary to be in touch with the Central government, said a statement from Thackeray's office. He also asked the officials to maintain contact with people from the state who are stranded in that country.

‘’In light of the current situation in Ukraine, CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has directed the administration to swiftly work in tandem with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of our citizens, especially students from Maharashtra,’’ said the Chief Minister’s Office.

Further, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, ‘’ Considering the extremely volatile situation in Ukraine, we request the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankarji to take immediate steps to bring back Indian students who are stranded there. Their safe passage should be our priority.’’

Hours after Thackeray’s directives, district collectors swung into action and appealed to the students and citizens from Maharashtra stuck in Ukraine to contact the district control rooms for assistance. In addition, the district collectors have also urged the citizens to also contact the help desk set up by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:18 PM IST