Mumbai: Uddhav supporter attacked in Kalyan

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Harshvardhan Palande, Shiv Sena’s former corporator and supporter of Uddhav Thackeray, and current Kalyan sub-city chief, was attacked with sticks and choppers by four to five unknown assailants on Wednesday in Kalyan East.

The Kolsewadi police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

Nitin Sonawale, a close supporter of the injured, said, “On Wednesday morning, when Palande was waiting for me at Santoshi Mata Road, four to five people emerged from a car with sticks and choppers and attacked him. Palande was alone and unable to handle the assailants, who fled when he fell down. Palande injured his hands and legs and is getting treatment at a private hospital in Kalyan. All the shopkeepers closed their shops in fear after the incident.”

Palande has registered a complaint at Kolsewadi police station and alleged that the unknown assailants are likely associates of the former corporator Mahesh Gaikwad, who is a supporter of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Gaikwad, however, denied the allegations and said, “It is unfortunate that the assailants are unknown. I will file a case in court against those who try to defame me by making false allegations. The Kolsewadi police should investigate the matter and immediately take action.”