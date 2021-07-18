Mumbai: Uddhav should be made Prime Minister, says Prithviraj Chavan

Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, on Sunday, made a strong case for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to be the Prime Minister as he has performed well and done a great job in handling the Covid situation in the state.

“Uddhav Thackeray is doing a great job and he has emerged as a popular CM in the country. He should be made the prime minister,” he said.

Chavan made this suggestion while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre in regards to the spiraling fuel prices, increasing Covid cases, rising inflation and slowing down of economy.

Further, Chavan’s statement came against the backdrop of allegations leveled by state Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole that the state Intelligence department regularly briefs Uddhav and deputy CM Ajit Pawar about every remark he makes to the media.

Chavan’s comment is also important when the opposition BJP has been regularly targeting Uddhav for the state government’s alleged “inept” handling of the Covid crisis. Chavan showered praise on the chief minister and lashed out at the Modi government, saying it had raised loans of Rs 32 to 35 lakh crore since 2014 to make up for the losses.

“The government has launched an exercise to sell its stakes in banks and government-run companies and also to privatize the Life Insurance Corporation. Whatever the successive Congress-led government has built and earned is being lost by the Modi government. The government should immediately reverse the fuel price rates,” he said.

Chavan slammed the Modi government for deploying central investigating agencies against opposition leaders.