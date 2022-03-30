Mumbai: Uber, Ola applies to different regional transport offices for license to operate cab services in city

Eight years after aggregator cabs began operations, they will finally have to comply with the law of the land. Uber and Ola have applied to the regional transport offices (RTOs) at Tardeo, Andheri and Thane for licences to operate cab services. What this essentially means is that in case of any untoward incident with a passenger, aggregator cab operators will not be able to shrug off responsibility.

Further, it ensures that the aggregator operators enforce monitoring schedules on drivers, improved safety mechanisms for passengers and other parameters in accordance with rules. “If they are issued licences after scrutinizing their applications, then the companies will be legally bound,” explained an official on condition of anonymity.

The three RTOs in Mumbai and MMR have received around 10 applications from different companies, including Ola, Uber and another operator called All Miles, seeking aggregator licences as per the provisions in aggregator policy. “We have received applications from the aggregator operators seeking licences to operate. These applications will now be scrutinized and discussed at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) meeting. Having a licence simply means that relevant laws will be applicable to the companies as well,” said a senior RTO official, also on condition of anonymity.

The Bombay high court had recently observed that the app-based taxi firms, Ola and Uber, operating in Maharashtra without valid licences, was an instance of ‘complete lawlessness’, and it had directed all the aggregators to apply for licences if they wished to continue operations.

Following this, the Maharashtra government issued a notification and declared RTOs as competent authorities for issuing licences to aggregators. Sources said that Uber has applied for a licence only at the Tardeo RTO, which has jurisdiction in the island city, while Ola has applied at all the three RTOs.

In the past, despite the state government having brought in rules to regulate app-based cab services, aggregator companies had not applied for licences. In March 2020, the Maharashtra government decided to set an upper cap for the fares of app-based cabs by approving the report of B C Khatua Committee.

Since aggregator cabs first came into the reckoning in 2014, there have been a few cases of sexual assault and even rape involved these app-based cab drivers. The aggregators came under fire but had escaped action. Autorickshaw and taxi union leaders too had raised the issue of the legality of these aggregator cab operators.

An official from Mediamiles Pvt Limited, which operates All Miles Cabs said: “This is a good move by the government, which will usher in professionalism to the transport domain and ethical practices, too”.

The FPJ had sent a detailed questionnaire to Uber and Ola; however, they had not responded at the time of going to press.

