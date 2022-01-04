Mumbai: U-turn, right turn closed at Telecom Jn for 6 months amid Metro Line 2B work

In the light of Metro Line 2B work from Diamond Garden to Mandalay and Mankhurd, the Deonar traffic division has issued the notification to close the U-turn and right turn at Telecom Junction on the Sion-Panvel route.

The restrictions will be in force for six months, till May 31, and the traffic police have also issued road diversions in light of the restrictions.

According to the notification, the work of the metro station will be carried out between pole 877 and pole 879, at Telecom Junction on the Sion-Panvel route. To facilitate smooth movement of traffic and prevent danger, it was deemed necessary to close the U-turn and Right turn.

The police have also issued alternative routes as U-turns will be closed to all types of vehicles coming from the northbound on Sion-Panvel Road and motorists have been advised to take a U-turn from RK Chowk Bridge.

The U-turn and Right turn for Deonar Village at Telecom Junction will be closed for all types of vehicles coming from the southbound and as an alternative route, these vehicles should take a U-turn from Punjabwadi junction and then take a left turn at Telecom Junction and then proceed to Deonar Village.

The notification said that at the Telecom Junction, the right turn will be closed for all vehicles coming from Deonar Village and going to Mumbai and as an alternative route, these vehicles shall take a left at Telecom Junction and proceed to Mumbai by taking a U-turn at RK Chowk. These traffic restrictions will be in effect from January 4 to May 31.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST