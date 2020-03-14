Mumbai: Two women, six-month-old baby killed after car crashes into divider at Worli

Mumbai: Three people, including a six-month-old baby were killed on the spot and the driver of their car, the baby's mother, seriously injured after their luxury car crashed into a divider on Friday afternoon in Worli.

According to police, three women and the baby were going to lunch at the NSCI, Worli when the tragedy unfolded. The deceased have been identified as Bhavna Bathija, 61, Juhi Gurnani, 52, and the baby. The mother of the baby, Namita Sonal Chand, 39, is seriously injured.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on Khan Abdul Khan Ghaffar Khan Road in Worli, as the car was coming from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, police said. Around 4pm, near Mela Junction, the speeding car jumped over a speedbreaker, causing the driver to lose control and crashed into the divider. Bhavna was flung out of the windshield by the impact. All four were rushed to the Jaslok Hospital by locals.