Mumbai: Two-storey building in Malad collapse, rescue operation is on

Meanwhile, in Thane's Kopri area, a portion of a residential building collapsed earlier in the morning. The incident happened around 8.30 am at Gayatri building in Kopri, Thane (East).

The balcony of an apartment on the third floor of the Gayatri building located in Kopri area collapsed around 8.30 am, an official said.

The 35-year-old building was classified as 'very dangerous' by the city civic body and was vacated last year and sealed, he said.

Now, debris has been removed and a call to demolish the building will be taken soon.

As many as 79 buildings in the city are under the C1 category (which means very dangerous and need to be vacated immediately), while 123 buildings fall under the C2 category, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Sunday.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 6.30 am on Thursday, IMD Mumbais Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said.

Heavy rainfall is likely in the city on Thursday, he said.

The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 58.8 mm rains, the IMD said.