Mumbai: Two-storey building in Malad collapse, rescue operation is on

On Thursday, a two-storey building in Mumbai's Malad area collapsed, said the fire department.
According to the fire department, Level-2 building collapse was reported in a building on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad.
Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade Prabhat Rahangdale said, "On arrival at scene of the incident it was noticed that, ground plus two-floor chawl had collapsed and 5-6 persons were trapped."
Rahangdale said that out of them two persons were rescued by Fire Brigadeand were rendered first aid and sent to hospital in a 108 ambulance. Additionally, two injured were sent to hospital in a private vehicle before arrival of the fire brigade by public.
Now, search and rescue operation at the site is on, added Rahangdale.
Four fire engine, one rescue van, and a 108 ambulance were sent to the spot.
Meanwhile, in Thane's Kopri area, a portion of a residential building collapsed earlier in the morning. The incident happened around 8.30 am at Gayatri building in Kopri, Thane (East).
The balcony of an apartment on the third floor of the Gayatri building located in Kopri area collapsed around 8.30 am, an official said.
The 35-year-old building was classified as 'very dangerous' by the city civic body and was vacated last year and sealed, he said.
Now, debris has been removed and a call to demolish the building will be taken soon.
As many as 79 buildings in the city are under the C1 category (which means very dangerous and need to be vacated immediately), while 123 buildings fall under the C2 category, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Sunday.
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 6.30 am on Thursday, IMD Mumbais Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said.
Heavy rainfall is likely in the city on Thursday, he said.
The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 58.8 mm rains, the IMD said.
