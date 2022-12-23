Mumbai: Two stalkers booked by GRP in separate cases

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man from Govandi has been booked by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting and misbehaving with a 15-year-old girl. The incident took place on the night of Dec 20 when the girl was returning home from Gulab Shah Baba Dargah.

The girl boarded the ladies' compartment of the 9.24pm local at Reay Road station and alighted at Kurla around 9.45 pm. She realised the man was stalking her and called her relatives and informed them. However, the accused snatched her phone and began abusing her. The man allegedly also threatened her saying she can complain to the police but they won't take any action against him. Meanwhile, the girl's sister reached the spot and tried to intervene, but the man asked her to leave them alone and not interfere. The police are investigating the case further.

Another case of stalking was registered by the Andheri GRP on Dec 21, wherein a woman alleged that an unidentified man was stalking her while travelling in a local train. The woman boarded the train at Vile Parle and got down at Prabhadevi. The Andheri GRP are investigating the matter.