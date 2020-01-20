Mumbai: Two serial mobile snatchers held near Andheri

Mumbai: Crime branch unit 10 officials arrested two youths for mobile snatching near Andheri on Saturday.

On December 15, two men had snatched a mobile phone from an Andheri resident, who was travelling in an autorickshaw in Andheri (E). After registering a complaint at MIDC police station, a parallel probe was initiated by the crime branch.

During the course of investigation, police had scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), where the incident occurred, to zero-in on the accused duo. Subsequently, police also activated their network of informers to identify them.

Accordingly, on Saturday, crime branch police received a tip-off that the accused duo were likely to come near Idgah Maidan at Meghwadi, and laid a trap for them.

Around 11 pm, two youths, riding a motorcycle, MH-02-BK-6568, reached the spot and suspected they were being watched. “The duo tried to escape and sped their motorcycle, only to be nabbed by police after a brief chase.

The duo, identified as Aamir Ijaz Sayyad, 24 and Kaif Gulam Hafiz Shah, 21, both residents of Jogeshwari (E), were arrested and taken into custody,” said senior inspector Sunil Mane of Crime Branch Unit 10.

During investigation, police seized three mobile phones. Moreover, police also seized the motorcycle they were riding on. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the police are investigating their roles in other crimes of the same nature in the neighbouring areas.