Mumbai: Two Russians, arrested for performing stunts at Bandra-Worli sea link, booked for overstaying in India

Some onlookers informed the sea link's management staff about their stunts, following which the police were alerted. The police rushed to the spot and apprehended the duo. Both of them were arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (rash or negligent act) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). They were produced before a court, which released them on bail later.

"During the investigation, it came to light that both of them work in a circus and often climb highrises to perform stunts and post their photos as well as videos on social media. Analysis of their passport and visa documents revealed that while Maksim's tourist visa validity was from February 2020 till February 2021, Vasili's visa validity was from January 2020 till July 2020. A case under section 14 A (whoever remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him/her) of The Foreigners Act," said a police officer.