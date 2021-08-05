Mumbai: Two polish workers arrested for theft of jewels worth ₹6 lakh

Two jewellery polishing workers in Dahisar were arrested for allegedly cheating a jeweller of the gold and diamond ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and stealing it, which were given to them for polishing. The accused duo had planned to flee to their hometown and sell off the booty, but were trapped by Dahisar Police and nabbed. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Dahisar police sources, the incident occurred on July 27, when two newly hired jewellery polishers-- Mahadev Kayal, 42 and Biswajit Bera, 27, both natives of Howrah in West Bengal, had decamped with diamond and gold jewellery valued at ₹6 lakh. The duo had approached the contractor for work, who employed them as per their skills, in his Dahisar workshop. The next day, they were given a few pendants and jewellery for polishing.

On July 27, Kayal and Bera, went for a lunch break and failed to return till evening. The contractor, jeweller and other employees looked for the jewellery, but it was missing, and so were the duo. Subsequently, a case was lodged against the duo and a search was initiated for them on July 28.

Based on technical investigation, Dahisar Police first nabbed Kayal from his Nalasopara residence on July 30, while he was on his way to catch a train. While Kayal was interrogated, his aide, Bera, was nabbed from Ahmedabad railway station on August 3. Police have recovered 100 percent of the stolen booty.

Police said that Kayal had shifted his residence in Nalasopara, two days before the theft to avert arrest. The arrested duo were produced before a local magistrate court and were remanded in police custody till August 8.