Mumbai: Two nabbed with 40 kg Ganja

Mumbai: Two men were held from the Vasant Complex area in Charkop for possession of 40 kg of ganja valued at ₹8 lakh on the international market. The accused duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In a crackdown on drug peddlers and drug menace in the city, the police had been keeping a close vigil on suspicious activities.

On August 13, officials received a tip-off about a drug deal in Charkop. Subsequently, a trap was laid near Vasant Complex. In the evening that day, two men matching the description given by informers arrived at the spot, only to be intercepted by the police.

Upon frisking, police found the banned substance. The duo, identified as Vilas Namdeo Chandar, 34, and Sushil Gopal Singh, 30, were apprehended and booked. The police are now trying to ascertain the source of the banned drug and get hold of their clientele, to get a clearer picture of the drug racket underway in the city limits.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:45 AM IST