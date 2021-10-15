Mumbai: Two murders in two days over sleeping space on footpath

As a cruel reminder of lack of space in an ever-burgeoning metropolis, the city witnessed two murders over sleeping spots on pavements. Sir JJ Marg police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend by smashing his head with a concrete block on Monday night. The accused Rajesh Thakur was traced and arrested within 24 hours. Both the victim and Thakur took up odd jobs and slept on the pavement. The victim’s body was found in a pool of blood at Khada Parsi junction by a pedestrian, who alerted the police control room.

The accused pulls handcarts; he was traced through CCTV footage from the area. He initially denied the allegations but inexplicable bruises on his face gave him away.

In another similar incident in Thane, the Bhiwandi police arrested a 40-year-old daily wage worker for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over sleeping space. The deceased, Rajendra Prasad Shanti Prasad Verma, was a daily wage worker like the accused, Ramu alias Sahajram Chavan.

The police said the two engaged in an argument at around 1.30 am on Wednesday in a lane across Padma Desi Bar, Bhiwandi. During the verbal duel, the accused pulled out a knife and attacked the victim on his hands and neck. A case of murder has been registered in both cases.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:18 AM IST