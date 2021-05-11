Mumbai: Two mothers arrested for abandoning their newborn in Sion

Two women who abandoned their new born babies were arrested by Sion and Sir JJ Marg police officials on Monday. The accused Shifa Khan, 27, was arrested by Sion police for abandoning her baby outside a housing society in Sion on Friday.

Occupants of the building had alert the police after the found the new born baby, following which Sion police had started an investigation. The police went through hospital records and zeroed in on Khan who had delivered the baby girl four days before she abandoned her. Khan was arrested from her residence in Dharavi following which she admitted to have abandoned her baby. Khan, who stays with her mother, is mother to two kids and claimed that she could not bear the expenses of another child, said Sion police officials.

In the second incident, Sir JJ Marg police officials arrested Chandra Begam Shaikh, 29, for abandoning her child. A rag picker had found a 4-5 months old boy abandoned at Don Taki area on Monday. The ragpicker waited for a couple of hours and then approached Sir JJ Marg police officials.