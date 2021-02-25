Mumbai: Two more held in angadia robbery of ₹12 crore

Five days after the Vile Parle Police busted a hawala racket and apprehended nine men for alleged impersonation of policemen and their involvement in siphoning off money through angadia of hawala racket, two more have been arrested based on the investigation.

Police said that the accused men belong to the group of angadia who had robbed ₹12 crore from a Vile Parle-based five-star hotel. Police said that they have recovered over ₹3 crore from the accused while the further investigation is underway.

Police are still on the lookout for two more accused, who are said to be on the run. Teams have been formed and fanned out across the state to nab the accused. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.