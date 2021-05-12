Mumbai: Two more city cops succumb to Covid, toll climbs to 115

Two more city policemen succumbed to Covid-19 taking the total toll in Mumbai Police force to 115.

A 46-year-old police constable, Shivaji Desai, attached with the Special Branch of the Mumbai Police died due to Covid-19 on Monday evening.

In the first 12 days of May, Mumbai police has lost five of its personnel to the virus.

He was a resident of Chiku Wadi in Borivali and tested positive on May 3. Desai was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri. Following hospitalisation, his condition initially improved but on Sunday he developed breathing problem and was put on ventilator support on Monday. But hours later, he succumbed to the disease.

According to the police officials, Desai had comorbidities and had taken his first shot of vaccine on April 17. Desai is survived by his wife.

In another case, 48-year-old Kundan Ghadge, attached with Local Arms 1 division, died of coronavirus on Wednesday. He tested Covid positive on April 24 and was admitted to Nair Hospital. Ghadge is a resident of Worli and was suffering from high blood pressure. He was yet to take the vaccine, said police.