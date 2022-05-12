Mumbai: Two men rape 19-year-old married woman at Dharavi; record video

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint in Dharavi by two unidentified persons, reports from ABP Majha stated.

As per the report, the victim, who is married told police that the accused also recorded a video of the incident.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Tuesday when the woman was asleep at home.

At around 4.30 pm, the two unidentified persons entered the house. Both had handkerchief's wrapped around their faces to conceal their identity.

While one of the accused threatened the woman with a knife, the other filmed a video of the incident on his cellphone.

The two unidentified accused have been booked under sections 376, 376 (d), 425, 354, (A) 354 (B), 354 (D), 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 67, 67 (of the Information Technology Act).

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:12 PM IST