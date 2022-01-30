Mumbai: Two men held for molesting female manager at Khar-based pub

The Khar Police have arrested two men for allegedly sexually harassing a female manager at a Khar-based pub. The accused duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging modesty of a woman.

According to police, the duo allegedly stalked the woman and stared at her, often making inappropriate comments. The woman said in her complaint that the duo began harassing her on January 23 and allegedly followed her everywhere, including the washroom, which irritated her. The prime accused had also asked for the woman's number and invited her to 'party with him'. The woman however refused.

The accused allegedly committed the same offence on January 27 and the next day too, but this time with a friend. The two men stalked her and passed lewd comments. The woman finally was fed up with the harassment and then approached the Khar Police on Saturday.

Acting on her complaint, the Khar Police arrested two men-- Ganesh Bisht, 39, and Harish Kanwar, 25. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for molestation.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:18 PM IST