Mumbai: Two loan agents held for duping banks of Rs 2 crore

Mumbai: The city crime branch busted a gang of loan agents and arrested two members for duping several banks and financial institutions to the tune of Rs2 crore. Their modus operandi was such they would open bank accounts with fake documents and take huge loans.

According to the police, some months ago, a financial institution had lodged a complaint that a personal loan of Rs4 lakh was procured with bogus documents.

When the bank tried to verify the address, it was found that the documents were forged and eventually, an offence of cheating and forgery was registered.

After several months of investigation, the property cell of the crime branch had a breakthrough on Friday and arrested two loan agents, Chetan Kawa, 36, and Sushant Ayare, 29. But their two accomplices are still on the run.

The crime branch officials said Kawa, Ayare and their accomplices, rented flats in places like Virar, Bhayandar, Mira Road and Kanjurmarg. On the basis of the rental agreements, they obtained bogus Aadhaar and PAN cards.

On getting their identity proofs made, they opened bank accounts with these bogus identity documents.

As soon as they got the passbook, they would get it xeroxed and produce it as evidence of extensive ‘transactions’ and then submit these copies to apply for loans at various banks with the same set of documents at the same time.

After paying 1-2 installments, they would stop repayment. “As of now, we have come across 17 complaints of cheating. The number is likely to rise,” said DCP Shahaji Umap.

“The gang was in operation for the past six years. Given the ease with which it operated, the role of bank employees cannot be ruled out,” said the officer.