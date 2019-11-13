Mumbai: Two killed in highway mishap

THANE: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and two others critically injured in a mishap on Mumbai-Agra Highway near Shahapur here in the early hours of Tuesday, the district rural police said.
The incident took place at at Asangaon village, when a tourist car travelling towards Nashik collided with a gas tanker on the highway.
