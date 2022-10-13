e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Two killed, five injured as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway

Mumbai: Two killed, five injured as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kanjurmarg bus stop, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Two killed, five injured as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway | FPJ
Follow us on

Mumbai: At least two persons were killed and five others seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in suburban Vikhroli in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kanjurmarg bus stop, an official said.

"A speeding SUV rammed into a road-side peepal tree, in which two persons - its driver and passenger - were killed, while five others sustained serious injuries," he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: No flying lanterns this Diwali, say city cops
article-image

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby Rajwada hospital, he said, adding that the process to register a first information report (FIR) was on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation

Mumbai updates: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation

Mumbai: Amid tussle between Thackeray-Shinde faction, prohibitory orders issued from Oct 16; read...

Mumbai: Amid tussle between Thackeray-Shinde faction, prohibitory orders issued from Oct 16; read...

Healthcare services should reach all Thanekars, says TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi

Healthcare services should reach all Thanekars, says TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi

Mumbai: Metro 2A, 7 pass design and standard testing; may start soon

Mumbai: Metro 2A, 7 pass design and standard testing; may start soon

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation