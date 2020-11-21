Mumbai: Two killed as motorcycle rams into tempo on Western Express Highway

Two people were killed on Saturday morning after a motorcycle rammed into a parked tempo on Mumbai's busy Western Express Highway. The incident took place near Vakola Bridge at around 6:10 am. The Kherwadi and Vakola police are at the accident spot. There is heavy traffic in the area.

While initial accounts had reported that the tempo driver had passed away, later reports suggested that the one of the individuals travelling on the bike too had been killed. According to The Free Press Journal's Dipti Singh, the body of the motorcycle's pillion rider has been taken to Sion Hospital.

It is not yet clear how the others involved in the accident have fared. Further details awaited.