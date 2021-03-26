Mumbai: Two held with MD worth Rs 2 crore

In its crackdown against drug peddlers, the Mumbai unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two drug dealers and seized mephedrone (MD) worth over Rs 2 crore. The accused are identified as Shadab Shaikh, 26 alias Shabad Batata, son of notorious drug supplier Farooq Batata and other is Shahrukh Khan, 26 alias Shahrukh Bullet.

Both the accused were on the NCB radar since long and acting on a tip-off, a team from Mumbai zonal unit of NCB raided Khan's house in Oshiwara slums, however at least for 2-3 hours they could not trace Khan who was hiding at another house. Hours after he was traced officials managed to find a contraband substance which was kept at the rooftop of his slum. Nearly 2 kg MD was recovered from the bag along with cash, foreign currency and a note counting machine.

During questioning, he told the officials that it was Shabad who supplied the contraband substances to him. Soon the latter's house in Mira Road was raided by the NCB sleuths and recovered 61 grams of MD and 160 gram Ephedrine.

Confirming the development Sameer Wankhede zonal director of NCB said, "Both the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act and will be produced before the court on Saturday".

According to the officials, even though Khan was staying in slums in Oshiwara he lives a lavish life style, prior to his arrest he was having a Jaguar car however he recently sold it. Khan originally hails from Bihar came to Mumbai 4-5 years ago and made so much of fortune, said officials.

"Shaikh is a notorious drug trafficker of Western Suburbs such as Andheri, Versova, Oshiwara, Mira Road. He was earlier booked in an NDPS Case in the year 2018 by ANC, Thane and presently out on bail, " said officials.