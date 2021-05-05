Mumbai: Two held with MD worth ₹10 lakh

The city crime branch unit IX arrested two persons in connection with a drugs seizure case. The accused identified as Ravish Ansari, 27, and Ranjan Mawar, 31, were wanted in an NDPS case registered last year. The police recovered another 100 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹ 10 lakh from them.

In December last year, the crime branch unit IX had seized 100 grams of MD and arrested three persons under the charges of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

In their interrogation they named Ansari. Following the investigation, the crime branch named them as a wanted accused and started looking for their whereabouts.

Last week, after receiving specific information, the crime branch arrested Ansari a resident of Bhiwandi, who then led the cops to Mawar. From the two police seized 100 grams of MD. In his statement to the police Ansari claimed that Mawar supplied him the contraband substances, said police.