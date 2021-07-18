Mumbai: Two held with drugs worth Rs 23.5 lakh

The Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two persons with contraband substances worth Rs 23.5 lakh.

According to the police, the main accused Nikhil Malkarnekar, 27, has been into drug dealing for the past 6-7 years while his aide Shivarath Datt, 20, is working for him.

According to the ANC officials, they picked up Datt from Mahim on Friday night and recovered 70 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 7 lakh from his possession. During questioning, he revealed the identity of Malkarnekar, who was allegedly supplying him the contraband substances. A raid was conducted at Malkarnekar's residence in Malad from where 120 grams of MDMA worth Rs 12 lakh and 15 gram cocaine worth Rs 4.5 lakh had been seized.

During the interrogation, Malkarnekar claimed that he used to procure the contraband substance from a Nigerian national. The ANC officials have launched a manhunt for him.

According to the ANC officials, Malkarnekar has four assault cases along with an illegal weapon case registered against him at the Malad police station. He was suspected to have been into the drugs business for the past 6 -7 years. However, this is the first NDPS case registered against him.

Around 7 months ago, Malkarnekar met with an accident in which his thigh bone got fractured and since then, he has been in a chair, said officials.

The accused were produced in the court, which remanded them in police custody till July 22.