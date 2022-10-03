Mumbai: Two held with country-made pistols, bullets

Two people were arrested on Monday for alleged possession and exchange of two country-made pistols and six cartridges in Versova.

The Versova police nabbed the duo when they arrived at the location to deliver and purchase the weapons. The police have identified them as Shanisingh Mukeshsingh Thakur (21) and Abdul Kareem Qureshi (48).

According to the police, they received a tip regarding an exchange of pistols in the MHADA Four Bungalows locality.

"The dealer of the pistol had two pistols, of which one was purchased by the other accused and even cash was handed over. But both the accused were arrested by us in time and we have received a three-day police custody of them, "said senior police inspector Siraaj Inamdar, Versova police station.

Apart from the weapons, the police also recovered Rs 40,000.

Further investigations revealed that Thakur, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, had come to the locality to deliver the pistols and cartridges to Qureshi, the official said.

He said Thakur is a daily wage labourer while Qureshi runs a garage in the Patan Wadi locality of Malad.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and have been remanded in police custody till October 6.