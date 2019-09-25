Mumbai

Mumbai: Two held with banned gutkha worth over Rs 15 lakh

The gutkha, whose manufacture, sale and transport is banned in the state by law, was seized from a truck on Ashti Road by police on Monday night, said the official of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department.

Jalna: Police have seized banned gutkha worth Rs 15.60 lakh in Jalna district and arrested two persons, an FDA official said on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are identified as truck driver Rasool Rukmuddin Inamdar and cleaner Jaggnath Gaikwad. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

