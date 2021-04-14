Mumbai: Two held in Versova with hashish worth Rs 30L

In its crackdown on drug peddlers, the Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two persons with hashish worth Rs 30 lakh on Tuesday. The two have been identified as Firoz Khan, 48 and Mohammad Arif Khan, 46.

According to the ANC officials, a team of ANC apprehended two persons found loitering around suspiciously near Nana Nani Park at Seven Bungalows, Versova on Tuesday night. During search, hashish collectively weighing 1.5 kg was recovered from them. 700 grams was seized from Firoz while 800 grams of hashish was seized from Arif, said officials.

Following the seizure an offence under relevant sections on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered, they will be produced before the court on Wednesday, said officials. In last three months till March 31, the city police have so far recovered contraband substance worth Rs 35.22 crore and arrested over 1200 people.