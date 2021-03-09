Mumbai: Two held in ATM robbery bid in MIDC Andheri

Two robbers were held in MIDC Andheri in their bid to rob an ATM machine.

They were apprehended and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The accused duo were held with choppers and knives, and were fully equipped for an armed robbery.

However, when the locals heard the noise, they alerted the police and their bid was foiled. They were booked and arrested. They were produced in a local magistrate court.