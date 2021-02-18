Mumbai: Two held for stealing valuables from jewellery store in Kandivali

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth lakhs from a jewellery store at Charkop in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Thursday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Ravi Kumar Ratan Singh (31) and Shyam Gujjar (23) from Church Road locality in Malwani, an official said.

The theft took place on February 4 when the accused entered the jewellery store posing as customers and decamped with some valuables after distracting the shop owner, the official said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the shop and technical evidence, the accused were identified and apprehended, he said. The police also managed to recover stolen ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused, he said.