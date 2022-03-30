Mumbai: Two held for stealing scooters, three scooters recovered

The city crime branch has arrested two history sheeters and recovered at least three stolen scooters from them on Wednesday. The accused are identified as Vivek alias Charlie Birade, 25 and Bhavesh Talekar, 27. According to the police, Birade has multiple cases registered against him including theft and a child abuse case which has been extended from the city limits in June last year while Talekar has a couple of offences registered against him including a drug abuse case and a case under Arms act.

The officials of crime branch unit 11 received a tip-off that few people would come in their jurisdiction on a stole scoters they laid a trap and apprehended them, from their possession a scooter which was stolen from Borivali station area was recovered while during interrogation they have confessed of stealing another two scooters from Mahim and Malad area, both have been seized while the accused are handed over to Government Railway Police at Borivali for further investigation, said police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:18 PM IST