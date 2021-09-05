Mumbai: Two held for possession of weapons from Dadar

Two persons were arrested on Saturday from the Dadar area of Mumbai for possession of weapons, police said.

Seven country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered in the Matunga Police Station and the accused have been sent to Police Custody.

As per the Mumbai Crime Branch, the probe into the matter is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:02 AM IST