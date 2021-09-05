e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

Mumbai: Two held for possession of weapons from Dadar

ANI
Two people were nabbed in Dadar for possessing weapons | ANI

Two people were nabbed in Dadar for possessing weapons | ANI

Advertisement

Two persons were arrested on Saturday from the Dadar area of Mumbai for possession of weapons, police said.

Seven country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered in the Matunga Police Station and the accused have been sent to Police Custody.

As per the Mumbai Crime Branch, the probe into the matter is underway.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 17th floor of 35-storey bulding in Worli; no one injured

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:02 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal