e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Two held for opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre

The accused, Noor Javed Sheikh (19) and Rohan Ravindra Tambe (22), were apprehended by the police last week for allegedly opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre in Khar (west), the official from Khar police station said.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Two held for opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre | File

The Mumbai police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting outside a shopping centre in suburban Khar, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Noor Javed Sheikh (19) and Rohan Ravindra Tambe (22), were apprehended by the police last week for allegedly opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre in Khar (west), the official from Khar police station said.

On the night of August 11, three men rode up to the shopping centre and fired a few rounds from a countrymade pistol. They also left a note in Hindi, threatening to kill any hawker running his business outside the premises, the police said.

Investigations revealed that Tambe had allegedly opened fire and Sheikh brandished a knife and left the threatening note at the spot, he said.

Tambe has two cases to his name and Javed is a first-time offender, while the prime conspirator Arbaz Sayyed still at large, the official said.

A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act, he added.

Read Also
Mumbai: 1 held in Gazebo Shopping Centre shooting case after mobile records, CCTV footage establish...
article-image
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Two held for opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre

RECENT STORIES

Ahead of Bihar floor test, CBI raids residence of two RJD leaders

Ahead of Bihar floor test, CBI raids residence of two RJD leaders

Mumbai updates: Ganpati Mandal approvals soar as state govt announces restrictionless festivities

Mumbai updates: Ganpati Mandal approvals soar as state govt announces restrictionless festivities

Mumbai saw more girl child deaths last year: RTI

Mumbai saw more girl child deaths last year: RTI

Mumbai: Two held for opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre

Mumbai: Two held for opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019