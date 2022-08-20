Mumbai: Two held for housebreaking, stealing Rs 5L for 'buying drugs'

Police hands over stolen items to its owner | Photo: File

The Saki Naka police arrested two people for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and cash worth Rs. 5.65 lakhs from a household in the Netaji Nagar area in Andheri east. According to the police, the reason for this entire heist was to gather some money to buy drugs.

The matter surfaced when the complainant, also the owner of the house, Khanesh Fatmah Shaikh (62), contacted the Saki Naka police station informing about the housebreaking theft that happened on August 10 at 3:30 am.

Shaikh is a retired ASHA worker and as per her statement to the police, the money that was stolen was her entire life savings which she had saved for her daughter Sabnam Ali Shaikh.

“We started inspecting the complainant’s house at first, then initiated the technical investigation right away to spot the accused,” said police sub-inspector Rajendra Nagare, Saki Naka police. Nagare was appointed as the investigating officer in this case.

He continued, “There were barely any closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras near the building or in the locality. The other areas we traced using CCTV cameras turned out to be useless as nothing major was captured.”

Nagare’s team started gathering information about the suspect from several police informants in the locality. “From one of the informants, we got a tip-off that said one man had stolen gold recently. We started hunting him down. However, the one we held was not our accused but through him and more than five such men, we finally were able to reach our main accused,” said Nagare. The arrest was made earlier this week.

The police had earlier suspected that the theft has been done by one man, but as the investigation progressed, it was known that three of them were involved.

The two accused in the case are identified as Vartak Hasan Ansari (20) and Saif Ali Khan (24).

Apparently, Ansari is said to be ‘new’ in the stealing business, while Khan is a history-sheeter, and has several cases of stealing, theft, and illegal possession of drugs under him. The third accused, still unidentified, is said to be missing and the police have added him to the wanted list. According to Nagare, the third accused has run away from Mumbai and the police are tracking his whereabouts to arrest him.

“The reason for stealing money and ornaments was to buy drugs, as both, possibly even the third accused, are drug addicts and were falling short of money frequently. In order to have ample money on hand for drugs, they decided to break a house and steal,” he added.

A case has been registered against the three accused under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offense), 380 (theft in dwelling house), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police managed to recover 3.9 lakhs along with some ornaments and handed them over to Shaikh. The remaining stolen property is suspected to be with the third accused, for which the investigation is underway.