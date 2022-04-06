Mumbai: Two held for bike thefts, 11 two-wheelers recovered

The Meghwadi police have recovered atleast 11 two wheelers worth ₹3.60 lakh from two persons arrested in connection with bike thefts, the two are identifed as Amit Tawde, 30 and Khalil Ahmed Khan, 35, Tawde would allegedly steal the bikes while Khan a scrap dealer had bought them at throw away price, said police.

Last week a bike was stolen from a housing society in Jogeshwari East, during the investigation, the police zeroed in on Tawde who was nabbed from Andheri East area who led the police to Khan.

During questioning Tawde confessed of stealing 11 two wheelers from Western Suburbs of which five were sold to Khan. The police seized all 11 two wheelers and claimed to have solved four cases while search of identifying remaining two owners is underway, said police.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:45 PM IST