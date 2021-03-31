Mumbai: Two held for assaulting a 31-yr-old man with chopper at Cuffe Parade

The Cuffe Parade police have arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old man with a chopper. In the attack, the accused allegedly cut a part of the victim's ear after he confronted one of them for making a nuisance near his house while his one and half years old daughter was asleep.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 19 when Chandrakant Acharya, resident of Geeta Nagar in Cuffe Parade, reportedly confronted one of his neighbours Sameer Baig, 21, for making nuisance near his house. Baig was drinking alcohol behind Acharya's house, as a reason he asked him to leave, however, Baig didn't pay attention. Acharya then shouted at him and asked him to leave, as his daughter was sleeping that time.

Baig then did leave only to return with his brother Jameer, 28. An argument broke out between them, which turned ugly, when the two allegedly attacked Acharya with a chopper and a wooden stick. In the fight, one of the accused cut Acharya's ear part with a chopper. He also received a head injury.

His wife and onlookers then took him to GT Hospital, while both the accused fled from the spot. Following the incident, the doctors advised Acharya to rest. A couple of days later, he approached Cuffe Parade police station and lodged his complaint. We have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the two, said an official.