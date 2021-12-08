Mumbai: Two held by cyber police for duping 119 people on pretext of providing them servicing of electric appliances

Two persons, including an employee of a reputed company's call centre unit have been arrested by the Central Region Cyber-Crime Police for allegedly duping 119 people from Maharashtra by inducing them to make online payment on the pretext of providing them servicing of the electronic appliances.

The arrested duo has been identified as Saurav Pal (21), a resident of Nadia in West Bengal and Manish Gupta (29), resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

According to the joint commissioner of police, crime, Milind Bharambe, a complaint was received from the manager of a reputed company stating that since October 23, 2020 till October 14 this year, 119 customers had contacted on the toll free number of the company regarding servicing of television, fridge and washing machine, after which they were contacted by at least ten different numbers.

"The accused used those numbers to contact customers and induced them to pay money on the pretext of giving them servicing. The total amount of fraud that has come to light so far is Rs 2.83 lakh. A case of cheating and impersonation was then registered against unknown accused persons," said a police officer.

On the basis of technical intelligence, a police team led by inspector Sanjay Govilkar then identified one of the suspects staying in Nadia. The police then visited Nadia and apprehended Pal, who then spilled the beans about his associate Gupta, who worked in the company's call centre in Navi Mumbai.

The police have seized three mobile phones, four sim cards, nine ATM cards, two passbooks and two cheque books from the accused persons.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:07 PM IST